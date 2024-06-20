RUTO's government warns Kenyans who are sharing MPs' phone numbers – You will see consequences!!





Thursday, June 20, 2024 - President William Ruto's government has warned Kenyans against sharing Members of Parliament's phone numbers.

The government through the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) warned Kenyans against distributing other people's private information on social media.

The government agency said it had observed a recent trend in which information such as names, telephone numbers, locations, and details of family members of a certain category of citizens were being shared on the platforms without consent.

According to the ODPC, the trend was flouting the provisions of Article 31 of the Constitution of Kenya, which stipulates the right to privacy.

It went ahead to caution the members of the public against the move.

"In view of the foregoing, the office wishes to advise members of the public to refrain from further sharing of personal information which infringes on individuals' rights to privacy," the ODPC's statement partly read

The Kenyan DAILY POST