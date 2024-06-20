RUTO's government warns Kenyans who are sharing MPs' phone numbers – You will see consequences!!

Thursday, June 20, 2024 - President William Ruto's government has warned Kenyans against sharing Members of Parliament's phone numbers.
The government through the Office of
the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) warned Kenyans against distributing
other people's private information on social media.
The government agency said it had
observed a recent trend in which information such as names, telephone numbers,
locations, and details of family members of a certain category of citizens were
being shared on the platforms without consent.
According to the ODPC, the trend was
flouting the provisions of Article 31 of the Constitution of Kenya, which
stipulates the right to privacy.
It went ahead to caution the
members of the public against the move.
"In view of the
foregoing, the office wishes to advise members of the public to refrain from
further sharing of personal information which infringes on individuals' rights
to privacy," the ODPC's statement partly read
