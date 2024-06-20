ZAKAYO ASHUKE - The son of Laikipia East MP, MWANGI KIUNJURI, shouts as he joins protesters in the streets! RUTO is going down (VIDEO).





Thursday, June 20, 2024 - The son of Laikipia East Member of Parliament and Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, was among the thousands of youth who flocked to the streets to protest against the punitive finance bill.

Kiunjuri’s son, who is a carbon copy of his father, joined other protesters in the streets and chanted anti-Ruto slogans.

‘’Zakayo ashuke’’ he was heard shouting as he marched in the streets.

Ironically, his father is supporting the oppressing bill in Parliament.

However, he seems to be an independent thinker and part of a liberated youth yearning for a better country.





Watch the video.

Laikipia MP Kiunjuris son joins the demonstration. His father is supporting punitive taxes in Parliament #RejectFinanceBill2024 pic.twitter.com/4xD9qKfzhD — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 20, 2024

