GIDEON MOI joins Kenyans in calling for the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024 in its entirety – LOOK!

In a statement on Thursday, Moi
said that any attempts to increase taxes to address the budget deficit
should be rejected because it will make the lives of ordinary Kenyans a living
hell.
He went on to say
that Economic experts agree that Kenya does not face a revenue problem but
an expenditure issue.
The former Baringo County
Senator noted that while some of the punitive taxes have been removed, other
punitive ones have been silently slipped into the Bill.
"Therefore, the National
Assembly must reject the Finance Bill, 2024, in its entirety.
"The proposed amendments to
clauses of the bill prescribing highly unpopular taxation measures have been
canceled out by other equally punitive proposals slipped into the bill,"
Moi said.
The Kanu boss noted that to
achieve prosperity, the country's leadership must prioritise industrialization
over taxation.
He said this will help expand
the tax base and therefore they will be able to grow the revenue collection.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments