RUTO embarrassed as protesters raise placards and shout him down as his motorcade drives through Garissa Town - The ground is hostile (VIDEO).





Thursday, June 20, 2024 - President William Ruto faced resistance as his motorcade drove through Garissa town under heavy security.

Ruto was heading to Garissa University for a graduation ceremony when protesters lined up in the streets and raised placards while shouting anti-finance bill slogans.

“Reject finance bill,” the angry protesters shouted as Ruto’s motorcade drove through the town.

The President’s motorcade sped off as protesters continued to express their sentiments.

The head of state did not raise his hand to greet the residents as it was the norm.

Protests have rocked different parts of the country, especially in major towns, as Kenyans continue to reject the punitive bill.

Watch the video of how Ruto was humiliated by Garissa residents.

President Ruto has today been received in Garissa with calls of #RejectFinanceBill2024 pic.twitter.com/BKaE3yFu5o — Pauline Njoroge (@paulinenjoroge) June 20, 2024

