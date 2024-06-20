You will lose Sh15 billion CDF money if you don’t pass the Finance Bill – NDINDI NYORO now threatens MPs





Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has threatened Members of Parliament that they will face dire consequences if they don’t pass the contentious Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking in Parliament earlier today, Nyoro disclosed that if the Finance Bill is not passed, every constituency will lose Sh50 million meant for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The lawmaker noted that the NG-CDF will be reduced by Sh15 billion if the bill does not sail through.

Nyoro, who is also the Chairman of the Budget and Appropriations Committee in the National Assembly, maintained that the bill was to raise an additional Sh200 billion.

"I have communication from the National Treasury that if the bill does not pass, the NG-CDF will be reducing by Sh15 billion which is Sh50 million per constituency," Nyoro remarked.

He further disclosed that ongoing projects in constituencies will be shelved by reducing their budget by Sh800 million if the bill does not pass.

The lawmaker also noted that the State House was bound to lose Sh451 million while the Defence Ministry would lose Sh7 billion.

Nyoro maintained that if the MPs did not pass the bill, then the Junior Secondary school intern teachers who were to get permanent employment would have no funding.

"The 46,000 JSS teachers, by letting this bill pass, will have jobs on permanent and pensionable terms. But if the wisdom of the House is to shelve that decision, then it means the JSS teachers will have no funding," Nyoro added.

His remarks came after the bill was tabled in parliament amid nationwide protests that are calling for its rejection by MPs.

