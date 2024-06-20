Watch the moment police were forced to retreat after protesters overpowered them in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO).





Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Business was brought to a standstill in the Nairobi Central Business District after thousands of protesters flocked the streets to protest against the finance bill.

As the protests went on, a section of youths, surrounded a police vehicle that had a team of anti-riot police officers onboard.

They started chanting ‘Igwee’ and then switched to chanting “We are peaceful” as the officers watched.

The officers then requested to reverse their vehicle and the protesting youths were seen making their way for the officers to move.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.