KALONZO MUSYOKA salutes GEN-Zs for showing RUTO dust during the protests against the Finance Bill 2024





Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has lauded Kenyan youths for coming out in the streets and protesting against the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

In a statement on Thursday, Kalonzo said he stands in solidarity with them.

The former Vice president said their voices are being heard across the country.

"I salute Kenya's Gen Z and I stand in solidarity with you.

"Your voices are being heard loudly and clearly throughout the country.

"National Assembly, are you listening and will you heed your constituent's demands to #RejectFinanceBill2024?," Kalonzo wrote on X.

His remarks follow the wave of protests that has been brought about by Kenya's Gen Z youths.

The protests began on Tuesday in Nairobi and on Wednesday in Mombasa.

As of Thursday, the protests spread across various regions including Nakuru, Kisumu, Kisii, Eldoret, and Nanyuki among others.

Youthful Kenyans took charge of the Occupy Parliament protests to demonstrate against ‘punitive’ tax proposals in the Finance Bill, 2024.

Armed with nothing but phones and sheer determination to be heard, the Gen Z’s engaged police in running battles as they sought to make their way to Parliament Buildings ahead of the tabling of the report on the Bill by the Finance Committee.

Days before Tuesday’s protests, youths made a rallying call on social media using the hashtag #OccupyParliament urging Kenyans to turn up in numbers for the protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST