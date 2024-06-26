You haven’t seen anything yet, Gen Zs are just getting started – RAILA terrifies RUTO after yesterday’s deadly protests





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dampened President William Ruto’s spirit further after he warned him to prepare for more protests from Kenyans, especially the Gen Zs, after yesterday’s deadly protests in which demonstrators acrimoniously occupied Parliament.

In a statement, Raila advised Ruto to unconditionally withdraw the Finance Bill or else things will never be the same again for him.

Raila stated that it was unfortunate that lives were lost in the protests that began last week.

He opined that the situation would not get any better until the Finance Bill 2024 is withdrawn and a dialogue held over the same.

On the other hand, he advised the President to immediately order the police to stand down and stop attacking the protesters.

Raila also demanded the immediate arrest of the officers who killed the protesters in Parliament.

"Kenya cannot afford to kill its children just because the children are asking for food, jobs, and a listening ear," he stated.

"Police must therefore immediately stop shooting innocent, peaceful, and unarmed protesting children who are asking for guarantees of a better tomorrow from the State.”

