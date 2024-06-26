I have never seen something like this - An MP captured on camera crying like a baby as she runs for her dear life after youths stormed Parliament (VIDEO).





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 -The Kenyan Parliament came under siege on Tuesday after a group of anti-tax demonstrators overpowered police officers and gained access to the House, moments after MPs passed the highly contested Finance Bill 2024.

The protesters, who had been battling police and chanting anti-government slogans in the streets of Nairobi since morning, gained access to the highly fortified Parliament Buildings via Uhuru Highway.

The MPs escaped to Bunge Towers through an underground channel as the anti-tax protesters breached the Parliament Building.

A female MP was captured on camera crying like a baby after she was cornered by some of the protesters and her car pelted with stones.

“I have never seen something like this,” the shaken MP said as her security whisked her to safety.

She was evacuated in an ambulance.

Watch the video.

A video shows an MP running out of the National Assembly like a headless chicken. When we warned them 'they will not believe,' they thought it was a joke. pic.twitter.com/Fzr4BcX1Mf — Queen B (@LizQueenB_) June 26, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.