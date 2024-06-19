You have failed Kenyans and Africa on taxes and for being the puppet of the West - International Political Analysts tell RUTO

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 – The International Community has added its voice to the dire situation in Kenya, accusing President William Ruto of duping Kenyans.
Ruto has been criticised both
within and without the country for changing his stance after taking over
office, especially on the taxes imposed on Kenyans and the proper use of public
funds.
In the country, Ruto has been
blamed for failing to fulfill his campaign promises to Kenyans especially to
'Hustlers' who were a major part of his campaign agenda.
Also, he has been attacked for
increasing taxes on Kenyans despite critiquing the previous government for the
same.
Outside the country, Zimbabwean
author Nomazulu Thata is the newest critic of Ruto after Kenya was accorded non-NATO ally status by US President Joe Biden.
In a statement, the author
argued that Ruto's recent move to become part of NATO was detrimental to the
country and the continent at large.
"What changed the mind of a
President, from a moral high ground, eloquently unpacking chronic African debt
challenges to a black boy from Kenya?" she posed.
She further argued that Ruto had
deserted his former policies to protect Kenya and the dignity of African
leaders.
Thata added that other African
countries especially those in West Africa were forcefully removing foreign
military bases from their countries. This was contrary to Ruto's move to form
strong military ties with the US.
Another of Ruto's turnaround was
Indian television station Firstpost Africa, which did a scathing analysis of
Ruto's multimillion jet trip to the United States in May.
The foreign station criticised
Ruto's move to fly out of the country in an expensive plane while carrying
individuals who were not part of the government such as comedians.
In a different analysis by the
Institute for Security Studies, Ruto was in the spotlight for being too
pro-Western. Some African critics argued that he was too close to Western
countries.
Another survey published by
MegaTrends Afrika, also highlighted how Ruto was winning hearts abroad but
becoming unpopular back home.
In the survey, Ruto's peers
criticised his foreign policy stance which appeared to be more aligned to the
West rather than towards Africa.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments