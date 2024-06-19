Is RUTO leading our police officers to slaughter? Haiti gang leader BARBECUE now reveals who is financing him and other gangs

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 – Notorious Haiti gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, popularly known as Barbecue, has finally revealed the financiers of gang violence in the troubled nation.
According to Barbecue, some
powerful politicians in Haiti were sponsoring gang operations in the war-torn
nation.
While addressing the Haitian
police, Barbecue claimed that some economic elites within the country were also
involved in the ongoing violence.
Barbecue alleged that certain
Haitian politicians and economic elites have been training and equipping
bandits in working-class neighborhoods.
In the brief video, the gang
leader could be heard daring police officers and promising terror in Delmas, a
street in the suburbs of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince.
He warned the National Police of
Haiti to stop pursuing him and to send armoured vehicles to fight him,
promising to declare terror in the Delmas region.
"It is likely that in the
coming days, there will be major clashes at the bottom of Delmas," the
gang leader could be heard saying.
Moments after the gang leader
finished issuing his threats, gunfire erupted nearby, indicating the gang's
determination to resist the new system.
Barbecue is accused of
orchestrating the killing of three Haitian national police officers last week,
an incident in which the armoured vehicle ferrying the officers was attacked
and incinerated.
This comes as President William
Ruto is about to deploy Kenyan troops to Haiti to fight the gangs and bring
peace to the nation despite resistance from Haitians themselves and back home.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments