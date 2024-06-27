You have exposed the presidency!!– GACHAGUA tells NIS boss NOORDIN HAJI after he linked him to the GEN Z protests





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has attacked National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss, Noordin Haji, accusing him of failing to provide President William Ruto with accurate intelligence in regards to the ongoing protests by Gen Z.

Speaking on Wednesday at his residence in Mombasa, Gachagua claimed the NIS boss failed to inform the President about the magnitude of the protests in time to avert the unprecedented carnage and loss of lives.

“And I sympathise with my boss President William Ruto because this information was not available to him,” Gachagua said.

The DP said following this very critical oversight, Haji should do the most honourable thing and resign.

“We have a dysfunctional National Intelligence Service that has exposed the President, the government and the people of Kenya," he claimed.

"Had the National Intelligence Service briefed the President two months ago about how the people feel about the Finance Bill, 2024, so many Kenyans would not have died, property would not have been destroyed, offices would not have been destroyed.

"There would have been no mayhem, but they slept on the job.”

Gachagua said it had to take nationwide protests for the president to know the truth about how people felt about the proposed new taxes in the Bill "yet there is an organisation paid for by the public to brief the President and the government about the feeling of the Kenyan people".

The DP further claimed that senior National Police Service officers told him in confidence that they did not have prior intelligence about the magnitude of the protests organised largely by Gen Z.

The Kenyan DAILY POST