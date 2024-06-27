I have enough money and I don’t want your votes in 2027 - THIKA TOWN MP ALICE NG'ANG'A tells her constituents





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Thika Town Member of Parliament, Alice Ng'ang'a, has reportedly told her constituents that she doesn’t need their votes during the 2027 presidential election.

According to a local media house, the arrogant and boisterous MP told her constituents that she had made enough money and didn’t want to be re-elected in 2027.

The United Democratic Alliance(UDA) elected MP said she had made enough investments using Thika CDF Money and is tired of being their MP.

Ng'ang'a has been making headlines lately after she was captured showing off wads of notes which many claimed was loot from Thika CDF.

Alice Ng'ang'a is also the owner of Westbridge International School along Kandara-Thika Road and she is alleged to have diverted CDF money to construct the school.

Thika residents are now begging parents who have taken their children to the school to withdraw them since the money used to construct the school was stolen from CDF kitty meant for the Thika Town Constituency.

Ng'ang'a is among the MPs who voted Yes to the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST