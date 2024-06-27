NIS boss NORDIN HAJI told RUTO that UHURU and GACHAGUA were sponsoring GEN Z protests





Thursday, June 27,2024 - Fresh details have emerged over how the National Security Council is divided over the ongoing protests by Genz that have shocked the presidency to the core.

The NSC consists of the President, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Chief of Defense Forces, Inspector General of Police, and National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss.

According to sources, NIS boss Nordin Haji was put to task on why the ongoing protests by Gen Z have exposed the government, particularly the presidency.

In his response, Haji said the demos were initially organized by young people but the moment politicians hijacked the demos that is when everything went south.

When he was asked by President William Ruto to name politicians sponsoring the demos, Haji named Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta as the people sponsoring the demos.

Haji went on to say that Uhuru and Gachagua had hired men from Murang’a and Thika towns to come to Nairobi and cause deadly chaos on Tuesday that left several protestors dead and properties worth billions of shillings destroyed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST