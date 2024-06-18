You are a snake Mr. President! Nyeri Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA attacks RUTO badly without any fear for sabotaging GACHAGUA

Speaking during an interview, Kahiga attacked President
William Ruto for sabotaging Gachagua; the man who helped him to become president.
Kahiga lamented that some individuals close to Ruto were
working to sabotage the DP in his service delivery to the people.
He emphasized that despite the DP having clear roles and
tasks, the said individuals were tirelessly working to ensure he did not
achieve his goals.
This he argued was to make the DP lose credibility among
Kenyans.
He therefore asked Ruto to take charge and ensure respect for the DP is restored.
He further urged Ruto to give Gachagua space to
accomplish and complete the tasks he was given.
"Those around the President and some who have no known office are the ones trying to create confusion in Mt Kenya.
"They are trying to
destabilise DP Gachagua, the problem is that the President is not taking
charge," he stated.
Kahiga reiterated that it was Ruto's job to protect the
dignity of his deputy since they were elected as one entity.
Another issue the Governor raised adding that it was further
hindering Gachagua was the slashing of his budget.
"The other day we read in the papers that his budget
had been reduced. This is not what we expected, we hoped the two of them to
work together," he stated.
Nonetheless, he acknowledged the growing gap between the
President and his DP, adding that their relationship was deteriorating.
