You are a snake Mr. President! Nyeri Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA attacks RUTO badly without any fear for sabotaging GACHAGUA









Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has come out guns blazing over the tribulations Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is facing in the Kenya Kwanza government which they fought with money, sweat, and blood to put in place.

Speaking during an interview, Kahiga attacked President William Ruto for sabotaging Gachagua; the man who helped him to become president.

Kahiga lamented that some individuals close to Ruto were working to sabotage the DP in his service delivery to the people.

He emphasized that despite the DP having clear roles and tasks, the said individuals were tirelessly working to ensure he did not achieve his goals.

This he argued was to make the DP lose credibility among Kenyans.

He therefore asked Ruto to take charge and ensure respect for the DP is restored.

He further urged Ruto to give Gachagua space to accomplish and complete the tasks he was given.

"Those around the President and some who have no known office are the ones trying to create confusion in Mt Kenya.

"They are trying to destabilise DP Gachagua, the problem is that the President is not taking charge," he stated.

Kahiga reiterated that it was Ruto's job to protect the dignity of his deputy since they were elected as one entity.

Another issue the Governor raised adding that it was further hindering Gachagua was the slashing of his budget.

"The other day we read in the papers that his budget had been reduced. This is not what we expected, we hoped the two of them to work together," he stated.

Nonetheless, he acknowledged the growing gap between the President and his DP, adding that their relationship was deteriorating.

