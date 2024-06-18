Tutapitisha Finance Bill 2024 Wakenya wapende wasipende – Rift Valley MPs dare Kenyans as they vow to die with RUTO









Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - Leaders from the Rift Valley, led by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, have voiced support for the Finance Bill 2024.

The leaders acknowledged the tough economic times but emphasized that the Finance Bill 2024 is a top government priority to increase income.

Aldai Constituency Member of Parliament Maryanne Keitany confirmed that the controversial bill will pass through Parliament, and they will vote in favor of it.

"We know life is hard, the economy is bad.

"When that budget comes to the National Assembly, we will pass it and continue supporting the president," Keitany said.

Mosop MP Abraham Kirwa admitted that the budget is too high, prompting President William Ruto to increase the tax base to achieve his Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

"I was in Parliament when the budget was read. Ksh 3.9 trillion is a lot of money that we are anticipating to spend.

"To raise that money, we have to pass the Finance Bill so that we have money to move the nation forward," Kirwa explained.

During a thanksgiving service at the Africa Inland Church Kenya in Nandi, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei urged the government to maximize the use of collected funds to avoid backlash from Kenyans.

"When it passes, the government must make sure that the taxes collected through the Finance Bill will not be stolen by anyone," Koskei stated.

The Leaders from William Ruto's backyard were drumming up support for the Finance Bill 2024, a proposal many Kenyans have vowed to reject.

A section of netizens has mounted a spirited fight against the bill and plans to occupy parliament today to push their MPs to vote NO.

The Kenyan DAILY POST