Tutapitisha Finance Bill 2024 Wakenya wapende wasipende – Rift Valley MPs dare Kenyans as they vow to die with RUTO

The leaders acknowledged the tough economic times but
emphasized that the Finance Bill 2024 is a top government priority to increase
income.
Aldai Constituency Member of Parliament Maryanne Keitany
confirmed that the controversial bill will pass through Parliament, and they
will vote in favor of it.
"We know life is hard, the economy is bad.
"When that
budget comes to the National Assembly, we will pass it and continue supporting
the president," Keitany said.
Mosop MP Abraham Kirwa admitted that the budget is too high,
prompting President William Ruto to increase the tax base to achieve his
Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.
"I was in Parliament when the budget was read. Ksh 3.9 trillion is a lot of money that we are anticipating to spend.
"To raise that
money, we have to pass the Finance Bill so that we have money to move the
nation forward," Kirwa explained.
During a thanksgiving service at the Africa Inland Church
Kenya in Nandi, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei urged
the government to maximize the use of collected funds to avoid backlash from
Kenyans.
"When it passes, the government must make sure that the taxes collected
through the Finance Bill will not be stolen by anyone," Koskei stated.
The Leaders from William Ruto's backyard were drumming up
support for the Finance Bill 2024, a proposal many Kenyans have vowed to
reject.
A section of netizens has mounted a spirited fight against
the bill and plans to occupy parliament today to push their MPs to vote NO.
