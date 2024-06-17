RUTO breaks silence on the murder of Magistrate MONICA KIVUTI – See what he ordered the police to do after one of them shot the good judge?









Tuesday, June 18, 2024 – President William Ruto has addressed the murder of Makadara Magistrate Monica Kivuti, who was shot by a senior police officer during a court session last week.

In a statement, Ruto directed police officers to step up security for judicial officers after the horrific incident.

The Head of State termed Kivuti's killing as an unacceptable travesty that should never have happened.

According to Ruto, the police should deliver reliable security to Kenyans without abandoning their duty.

"The confrontation, threats, or attacks of any form against judicial officers is unacceptable, criminal, and an affront to the rule of law," stated the Head of State.

"The Police exists to assure Kenyans of reliable security. Under no circumstances should they abandon this essential obligation or ever turn from their duty of protection and become threats to the safety and security of the people."

"What happened to Hon. Kivuti is unacceptable; it should never happen again. I ask the police to ensure the safety of our judicial officers at all times as they discharge their duties," he added.

In his eulogy, Ruto hailed Kivuti, who served as the Principal Magistrate at Makadara Law Courts, as a "firm and hardworking judicial professional who served Kenyans with dedication."

Kivuti was shot in the chest on Thursday last week by Londiani Police Station OCS Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, in Court Room 9, who detested the magistrate's decision to deny his wife's bail application.

The Kenyan DAILY POST