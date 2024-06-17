You are on your own; I won’t help you to impeach GACHAGUA – RAILA now tells RUTO as the fallout takes an interesting turn





Monday, June 17, 2024 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has refused to be used by President William Ruto to fight his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after he vowed never to be used to impeach Gachagua by Ruto and his allies who are calling for the ouster of the DP due to his fallout with the President.

In a statement, Raila, through lawyer Paul Mwangi, vehemently opposed plans by Kenya Kwanza to impeach Gachagua.

Reacting to revelations that a section of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders was planning to impeach Gachagua, Mwangi affirmed that the Opposition would not support such a move.

According to Mwangi, Ruto's allies should not count on Raila’s Azimio’s support to oust the deputy president.

He insisted that Azimio will fight to ensure Gachagua enjoys his security of tenure as enshrined in the constitution.

"Anyone counting on using the opposition numbers in Parliament to impeach Riggy G should re-plan. We used to hate Riggy G because he was inside UDA hitting on us.

"He is still inside UDA, but now he is on them. The opposition shall ensure Riggy G has the security of tenure," Mwangi stated.

Mwangi's sentiments come after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria shared a cryptic message amid deepening Kenya Kwanza Alliance government divisions.

In his cryptic message, Kuria, who never hides his dislike of the DP, hinted at an impeachment motion being initiated against Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST