Forget the rumours as CS MOSES KURIA now reveals the genesis of GACHAGUA’s fallout with RUTO – Sh10 billion in the mix









Monday, June 17, 2024 – That Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua does not see eye to eye with President William Ruto is not in doubt, so much so that he has gone out full throttle castigating the president and his allies in public.

First, it was the one-man, one-shilling agenda that the DP was pushing for the benefit of Mt. Kenya region which Ruto termed as tribal and asked Gachagua to be the deputy president of the entire country and not reduce himself to a village elder.

And now, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has added another twist that could explain the real genesis of the fallout between Gachagua and Ruto.

In a statement yesterday, the CS accused the DP of demanding Ksh10 billion from the President to 'fix' the Mt Kenya region.

However, Kuria questioned how the funds would have benefited the residents of Mt Kenya.

"When the cost of living was high and there was discontent on the ground, you went to the President and demanded he gives you Ksh10 billion cash to go fix the ground in Mt Kenya," the CS alleged.

Kuria revealed that Gachagua threw tantrums after President Ruto declined the request, and since then, the DP has been on a roller-coaster.

