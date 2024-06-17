Forget the rumours as CS MOSES KURIA now reveals the genesis of GACHAGUA’s fallout with RUTO – Sh10 billion in the mix

First, it was the one-man, one-shilling agenda that the DP was pushing for the benefit of Mt. Kenya region which Ruto termed as tribal and asked Gachagua to be the deputy president
of the entire country and not reduce himself to a village elder.
And now, Public Service Cabinet
Secretary Moses Kuria has added another twist that could explain the real
genesis of the fallout between Gachagua and Ruto.
In a statement yesterday, the CS
accused the DP of demanding Ksh10 billion from the President to 'fix' the Mt
Kenya region.
However, Kuria questioned how
the funds would have benefited the residents of Mt Kenya.
"When the cost of living
was high and there was discontent on the ground, you went to the President and
demanded he gives you Ksh10 billion cash to go fix the ground in Mt
Kenya," the CS alleged.
Kuria revealed that Gachagua
threw tantrums after President Ruto declined the request, and since then, the
DP has been on a roller-coaster.
