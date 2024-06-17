Is RUTO planning to poison GACHAGUA over their fallout? No wonder the DP has refused to eat at State House









Monday, June 17, 2024 – The fallout between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, is now turning deadly.

This is after it emerged that Ruto is allegedly planning to poison Gachagua and be done with the DP once and for all.

This was revealed by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, who accused the DP of refusing to drink tea at the State House for fear of being poisoned.

In a statement yesterday, Kuria asked the DP how he expected other leaders, especially during the Cabinet Committee meetings, to feel safe at his Karen Residence.

He alleged that the DP may also harm those leaders who will be visiting his official residence.

The concern was part of 10 questions listed by the CS and directed at the DP. These questions entail scathing allegations which the DP is yet to respond to.

Kuria further hinted that if Gachagua responded to the questions, he would consider joining him as part of his movement.

"Answer these 10 questions Deputy President and if you convince me, I will follow you.

"We leave government and lead our people to the opposition as you very much desire," he posed.

