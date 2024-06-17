Is RUTO planning to poison GACHAGUA over their fallout? No wonder the DP has refused to eat at State House

This is after it emerged that Ruto is allegedly planning to
poison Gachagua and be done with the DP once and for all.
This was revealed by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses
Kuria, who accused the DP of refusing to drink tea at the State House for fear
of being poisoned.
In a statement yesterday, Kuria asked the DP how he expected
other leaders, especially during the Cabinet Committee meetings, to feel safe
at his Karen Residence.
He alleged that the DP may also harm those leaders who will
be visiting his official residence.
The concern was part of 10 questions listed by the CS and
directed at the DP. These questions entail scathing allegations which the DP is
yet to respond to.
Kuria further hinted that if Gachagua responded to the
questions, he would consider joining him as part of his movement.
"Answer these 10 questions Deputy President and if you convince me, I will follow you.
"We leave government and lead our people to the
opposition as you very much desire," he posed.
