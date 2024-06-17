Woman weeps at Wilson Airport after a local airline abandoned her and her sick child, claiming that she checked in late - Heartbreaking video





Monday, June 17, 2024 - A helpless woman was filmed crying uncontrollably at Wilson Airport while holding her sick child after she was abandoned by Skyward Express - a local airline - on claims that she was late.

She reportedly arrived at the airport at 6:15 am, only to be informed that the check-in time closed at 6:05 am.

The flight was to leave at 6:45 am and despite pleading with the staff at the airline to allow her to board the flight, her pleas fell on deaf ears.

She even tried to explain to the staff that she took a loan to book the flight and take her sick child to the hospital because she couldn’t travel by bus.

The arrogant staff tried to manhandle her but passengers intervened and restrained them.

The woman was reportedly left stranded at the airport with her 10-day-old baby who was said to be very sick.





Watch the video.

Hello Cyprian. This is a complaint about Skyward Express I want you to highlight. The woman crying here has a 10-days-old baby who is very sick and was to travel on Skyward Express to Migori. She arrived at 6.15AM, and the flight was to be at 6.45AM. She was told that she was… pic.twitter.com/k7y5Cs287Y — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 17, 2024

