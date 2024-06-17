Watch the moment Ohangla singer, PRINCE INDAH, collapsed on stage while performing in Siaya, a day after his band members were involved in an accident that claimed the life of his bodyguard (VIDEO).





Monday, June 17, 2024 - Celebrated Ohangla singer Evans Ochieng, better known as Prince Indah, collapsed on stage after being overwhelmed with emotions while performing at a nightclub in Siaya, a day after his band members were involved in a tragic accident that claimed the life of his bodyguard.

Indah went on with his show in Siaya as some of his band members were nursing serious injuries, following an accident in Kisii where a lorry rammed into an entertainment joint where he was performing.

His bodyguard died in the accident while some of his band members survived with serious injuries.

The singer claimed that the show in Siaya had to go on because he needed money to settle medical bills for the band members who were hospitalized.

In the video, the mellow-voiced singer known for his soothing Ohangla tunes is seen entertaining his fans in the jam-packed club while overwhelmed with emotions.

He collapses on stage while singing an emotional song dedicated to his late bodyguard, forcing his handlers to come to his rescue.

The moment Ohangla singer, PRINCE INDAH, collapsed on stage while performing in Siaya pic.twitter.com/W3mLyHfeaX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2024

