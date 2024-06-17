Kikuyu lady, MARY NJUGUNA, paraded her elderly mzungu husband on social media on Father’s Day and pampered him with sweet words - They got married last month (PHOTOs).





Monday, June 17, 2024 - A young Kikuyu lady called Mary Njuguna was not left behind as women across the globe celebrated special men in their lives on Father’s Day.

She took to social media and penned a heartfelt message to her elderly mzungu husband for being a good father to her kids.

The message read, “Happy Father’s Day to the father of our children.

"Thank you for being the best dad to our children.

"My kids are so blessed to have you as their dad and I’m super proud that we have you in our lives.

"For the years to come, I pray that each day our family unit gets stronger and stronger with the unconditional love we have for one another.

"Happy Father’s Day to all dads and dad figures”.

Mary married the elderly man last month in a colourful white wedding.

See photos.





































The Kenyan DAILY POST.