Woman sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for burning her husband to death over cheating







Sunday, June 30, 2024 - A 42-year-old woman from Maphisa, Kezi in Zimbabwe named Sindiaso Ndlovu, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of her husband over infidelity issues.

The Bulawayo High Court convicted Ndlovu under Section 47 of the Criminal Law Act Chapter 9:23.

According to a post by the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe, the incident occurred on October 19, 2019, when Ndlovu set her husband, Busani Ncube, on fire after a heated argument about his extramarital affairs.

In a fit of rage, she locked the bedroom door, poured petrol on Ncube, and set him alight.

The police were notified, and Ndlovu was arrested. Ncube sustained severe burns and was initially treated at Maphisa District Hospital before being transferred to United Bulawayo Hospital, where he died on January 8, 2020, three months after the incident.

Initially charged with attempted murder, Ndlovu's charges were upgraded to murder following Ncube's death. After a four-year trial, the court handed down a 10-year jail sentence.