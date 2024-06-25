We will team up with GACHAGUA to send RUTO and his gluttonous thieves home in 2027 – RAILA ODINGA‘s AZIMIO states





Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders have hinted at teaming up with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to send President William Ruto home during the 2027 presidential election.

Ruto and Gachagua have been at odds, and on Saturday, Azimio One Kenya leaders announced they are ready to form a coalition with the Deputy President to punish the corrupt Ruto in 2027.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa said they are ready to work with Gachagua to ensure Ruto and his gluttonous leaders are ousted from power.

Kalonzo also warned Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders against censuring Gachagua who has openly admitted that Ruto is surrounded by thieves of public money.

“To those dishonourable members of parliament (dishonourable according to him for allowing the controversial Finance Bill 2024 to inch closer to becoming law), I say this: If you try to move an impeachment motion against Gachagua, the leadership and members of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party will shoot it down”.

He added that the only motion the opposition formation in Parliament and its leadership will consider seeks the joint removal of both President William Ruto and Mr. Gachagua.

