RUTO's economic advisor DAVID NDII shares his payslip and you won't believe how much he earns – Many Kenyans have been shocked





Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - President William Ruto's chief economic advisor David Ndii has dismissed reports that he was stealing from the government, noting that he has been earning a modest salary as a state employee.

Ndii made public an invoice where he was paid Sh45,000 per hour to consult for a bank.

The economist remarked that for half a day's work, he earned a total of Sh417,600 minus Value Added Tax (VAT).

He contrasted these with the Sh666,000 he earned from the National Government for May 2024 advising President Ruto and his cabinet.

Ndii remarked that the Sh666,000 monthly pay was the only cash he received from the Treasury indicating that he is not paid any allowances.

Additionally, Ndii remarked that he never consults for the government but renders his services to the private sector.

Here is David Ndii’s monthly payslip.

