ICHUNG'WAH now jokes with Gen Z’s lives as he downplays their abductions and forced disappearance during anti-Finance Bill protests

Tuesday June 25, 2024 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has dismissed concerns over recent abductions of forced disappearances of the Gen Zs amid ongoing Anti-Finance Bill protests.

Speaking during the Finance Bill debate in the National Assembly, Ichung'wah provided clarification, highlighting President William Ruto's commitment to addressing the issue, thereby downplaying reports of such incidents.

"We are beyond the days when Kenyans were being abducted and killed and their bodies dumped in River Yala and River Tana," he said.

"A situation where Kenyans are abducted and their bodies fished out will never happen," he added.

In recent times, many individuals have tragically become victims of abduction and enforced disappearances.

Human Rights Organizations have voiced their concerns to relevant authorities regarding the prevalence of these alarming incidents in the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi enlisted the names of seven Gen Z protesters who he alleged had been abducted to unknown destinations.

"In addition to Oguda, we have Osama, Drey, Temper CR7, Kiprono Chad, Harriet, Franje, and World Smith. These are patriotic Gen Z Kenyans who are out to protest."

The Minority Leader called on Ichung'wah to collaborate with Inspector General Japhet Koome to provide a comprehensive account of the whereabouts of those who have been abducted.

During his address in the house, Wandayi highlighted the disturbing and untimely disappearances.

He forwarded a list of all individuals reported missing to the Majority Leader for further investigation.

