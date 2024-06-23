We will not be threatened or intimidated for doing the right thing - RUTO’s allies tell off Gen Zs





Sunday, June 23, 2024 – President William Ruto’s allies have told off Ge Zs for threatening and intimidating MPs who voted in support of the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

This follows outrage by Kenyans, especially young people, calling for the ouster of all MPs who voted YES to the Finance Bill.

The leaders allied to Ruto have defended their decision to support the bill, denouncing calls to oust the Kenya Kwanza MPs for doing the right thing.

Leading the charge, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot sharply criticized opposition legislators from Raila Odinga’s Azimio for opposing the bill.

Speaking in Kericho County, Cheruiyot urged MPs who voted in favour to stand resolute and not succumb to intimidation as the bill heads to the committee stage for amendments.

"Those MPs who voted in favour of the Finance Bill, let no one threaten you.

"You stood with the future of this country, ensuring our young people will not face the same debt battles we are grappling with now.

"You are laying a strong foundation for a self-reliant nation," asserted Cheruiyot.

Echoing Cheruiyot's sentiments, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei also addressed the fallout from the National Assembly's vote to advance the Finance Bill 2024 to the Committee of the Whole House.

He implored opposition leader Raila Odinga to rally his members in support of the bill, citing gratitude for President Ruto's support of Odinga’s bid for the AU Commission.

"We are asking Raila to show respect and gratitude. We need these taxes to fund crucial initiatives, including your campaign for the African Union," stated Cherargei.

The Kenyan DAILY POST