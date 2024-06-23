GACHAGUA’s fear is now gone as he accuses RUTO and State House operatives of bullying his allies





Sunday, June 23, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed concern that his key supporters backing his efforts for Mount Kenya unity are facing targeted intimidation.

Addressing a church gathering in Ruiru, Gachagua reiterated that his attempts to unify leaders and residents of the central region have met significant challenges.

He highlighted receiving reports of leaders aligned with him being pressured to sever their ties with him.

"Some are being intimidated, they are being coerced, and some are also being threatened.

"If you call for unity you shall not have projects.

"If you are seen with the deputy president things will never be the same," he said.

However, he dismissed his critics, emphasizing that criticism and unwarranted motives have been inherent in Kenyan politics since independence.

He reaffirmed that his advocacy for the “one man, one vote, one shilling” principle remains steadfast and unstoppable.

"I want to confirm that the unity of the mountain is unstoppable. It is complete. The remaining task is to unite one per cent of other dissenting leaders."

In the move to woe unity from other leaders outside Mount Kenya, the DP expressed his interest in working closely with Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In the most unlikely event, the three political bigwigs including Democratic Action Party leader Eugine Wamalwa backed his unity quest.

The second in command called on other leaders to follow suit and unite other regions.

During his unity call, he hinted at establishing new political partners in readiness for possible political realignments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST