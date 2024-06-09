We will not allow GACHAGUA to mistreat RUTO – KALENJIN leaders led by KIPCHUMBA declare









Sunday, June 9, 2024 - A section of Kalenjin community leaders led by Marakwet West MP Timothy Kipchumba has said they will not allow Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to continue to mistreat President William Ruto.

Speaking on Saturday, Kipchumba, who was accompanied by Tiaty MP William Kamket, stated that Gachagua should respect his boss and stop sowing seeds of disunity in the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Kipchumba insists that Ruto is the President and there is nothing like being co-president.

"William Ruto is the president of this country.

"We don't have a co-president in this country.

"And we, as Rift Valley leaders, shall support the president to deliver his agenda to the country," Kipchumba said.

Ruto is said to have fallen out with his deputy over what political analysts stated was the attempt by people close to the President to intimidate Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST