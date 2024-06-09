President RUTO is a product of our effort – GACHAGUA brags as he reminds RUTO how he helped him with the 2022 elections.









Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has bragged that he is the one who made William Ruto the President he is today.

Speaking at Kipkok Primary School, Sigowet-Soin Constituency, during a fundraiser for the Peace and Mercy Church of Africa on Saturday, Gachagua said he stood with Ruto in the last election by delivering 4 million Mt Kenya votes.

“When President Ruto wanted someone to stand with him, I was there.

"We campaigned for him. He is a product of our effort; our work is to support him deliver,” Gachagua said.

Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngéno who accompanied the DP asked other leaders in the Kenya Kwanza alliance to support the second in command as he works with the President for a better Kenya.

The MCAs of Kericho County and Governor Eric Mutai thanked the DP for intervening in the leadership crisis, saying that now there is peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST