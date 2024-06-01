We were tricked by RUTO to abuse and hate UHURU – GACHAGUA says as he calls on Mt Kenya residents to unite.







Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has once again apologized to former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family for abusing him during the 2022 presidential campaigns...

Gachagua was among Mt Kenya leaders who launched a multi-faceted war against the former President who was begging residents to elect Raila Odinga instead of President William Ruto.

Gachagua, who was named by Ruto as his deputy, has now claimed that he was tricked into hating Uhuru who he said had good intentions for the country.

The second-in-command, who spoke in Nyandarua County on Friday, claimed that they were misled into turning against the retired head of state, adding that he had already sought the region's forgiveness.

“As I said, we will never again come against our kingpin. We were misled, we attacked and shouted down President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"I requested for apology did you forgive me? Never again will we attack our leader, never again," Gachagua said.

The DP observed that it was only in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region that they turned against their kingpin, urging them to unite.

"Let us love each other. Other communities do not fight or hate one another.

"But there is always war here in our mountain. There is no day we will ever come against our kingpin like that.

"Tell our young people not to accept to be used to fight our Kingpin," he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST