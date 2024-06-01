Notorious UDA MP GABRIEL KAGOMBE arrested for shooting dead a boda boda rider during Thika chaos – This thug belongs to jail





Saturday, June 1, 2024 - The Member of Parliament for Gatundu South Constituency Gabriel Kagombe was arrested yesterday in connection with the fatal shooting of a boda boda rider during a violent altercation in Thika two weeks ago.

The National Police Service spokesperson, Resila Onyango, confirmed Kagombe's arrest on Friday evening.

According to Onyango, the MP had gone into hiding following the incident, but police officers eventually located him in the Kileleshwa area.

The incident in question occurred 11 days ago when two groups of politicians and their supporters clashed over a market project in Thika town.

The confrontation escalated quickly, leading to the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old boda boda rider, and injuring another individual.

The violence erupted during a ceremony intended to launch the construction of a new market.

The event was attended by several MPs, including National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, the host Alice Ng’ang’a, GG Kagombe (Gatundu South), and Njoroge Kururia (Gatundu North). The situation turned chaotic when area MCA Peter Mburu was supervising the construction of sheds, sparking tensions among the gathered supporters.

During the melee, an MP reportedly drew his pistol and fired several shots into the crowd. This reckless action resulted in the death of Nduati and caused injuries to others, including 46-year-old Anthony Kamau, who was left with a bullet lodged in his chest.

Following the incident, DCI officers conducted ballistics tests on all firearms present at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the weapon which discharged the fatal bullet belonged to Kagombe who is not new to such controversies.

