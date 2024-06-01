Notorious UDA MP GABRIEL KAGOMBE arrested for shooting dead a boda boda rider during Thika chaos – This thug belongs to jail

Saturday, June 1, 2024 - The Member of Parliament for Gatundu South Constituency Gabriel Kagombe was arrested yesterday in connection with the fatal shooting of a boda boda rider during a violent altercation in Thika two weeks ago.
The National Police Service spokesperson, Resila Onyango,
confirmed Kagombe's arrest on Friday evening.
According to Onyango, the MP had gone into hiding following
the incident, but police officers eventually located him in the Kileleshwa
area.
The incident in question occurred 11 days ago when two
groups of politicians and their supporters clashed over a market project in
Thika town.
The confrontation escalated quickly, leading to the fatal
shooting of a 26-year-old boda boda rider, and injuring another individual.
The violence erupted during a ceremony intended to launch
the construction of a new market.
The event was attended by several MPs, including National
Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, the host Alice Ng’ang’a, GG Kagombe
(Gatundu South), and Njoroge Kururia (Gatundu North). The situation turned
chaotic when area MCA Peter Mburu was supervising the construction of sheds,
sparking tensions among the gathered supporters.
During the melee, an MP reportedly drew his pistol and fired
several shots into the crowd. This reckless action resulted in the death of
Nduati and caused injuries to others, including 46-year-old Anthony Kamau, who
was left with a bullet lodged in his chest.
Following the incident, DCI officers conducted ballistics
tests on all firearms present at the scene.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the weapon which
discharged the fatal bullet belonged to Kagombe who is not new to such
controversies.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments