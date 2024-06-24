We are back to the dark days - Mombasa Governor cries out and shares a video of a young man being abducted in Bamburi by suspected state security agencies in broad daylight (WATCH).





Monday, June 24, 2024 - Mombasa Governor, Abdulswamad Sherrif Nassir, has raised concerns over the frequent abductions of Kenyans in different parts of the country by suspected state security agencies.

Taking to his X account, he shared a video of a young man being abducted in Bamburi and warned that Kenya is returning to the dark days.

In the video, the victim is seen walking towards a vehicle in the parking lot in the company of two people, not knowing that he was being trailed.

Three men then accosted him and abducted him, before bundling him into another vehicle which sped off.

The Governor warned the state that people cannot be silenced by forceful abductions.

“The rate of so-called unknown abductions clearly indicates a return of an era Kenyans had wished away.

"You cannot silence people by making them disappear.

"A young boy was abducted today at Bamburi Go Kart and others abducted in Nairobi.

"This is definitely not the Kenya we want,’’ he tweeted.

The rate of so called unknown abductions clearly indicates a return of an era Kenyans had wished away. You cannot silence a people through making them disappear. A young boy was abducted today at Bamburi Go Kart and others abducted in Nairobi. This is definately not the Kenya we… pic.twitter.com/Kf2IvyXX2o — Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir (@A_S_Nassir) June 23, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.