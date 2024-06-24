Former journalist, SALIM SWALEH, has been driving big cars after landing a job at MUDAVADI’s office, where he runs an extortion racket targeting foreigners seeking favours from senior government officials (PHOTOs.

Monday, June 24, 2024 - Director of Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary (OPCS) Press Service Salim Swaleh is among suspects seized in a probe on an extortion ring targeting foreigners allegedly seeking favours from high-ranking government officials.
Swaleh and his accomplices were
arrested on Saturday by detectives who took the suspects to the Directorate of
Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for grilling.
The extortion racket is planned
and executed at the Kenya Railways buildings, the offices of Prime Cabinet
Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.
They were arrested following a
tip-off that alerted a security team that mounted intense surveillance to
disrupt the reported nefarious acts of impersonation and misuse of the facility
by the fraudsters.
The surveillance involved tracking
a group masquerading as visitors who would individually gain entrance into the
Railways Building on different dates and times by falsifying their identities
as VIP guests or government officers, and the officers they purported to be
visiting.
The surveillance linked Swaleh to
the extortion ring after some of the swindlers were found in his office nested
with fake door switch name tags.
Preliminary
investigations established that the arrested government officers had perfected
“renting” office space to criminals by vacating their offices for the
fraudsters' use.
Swaleh, a former
NTV reporter, has been displaying a lavish lifestyle on social media after
landing the state job.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
