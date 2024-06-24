Former journalist, SALIM SWALEH, has been driving big cars after landing a job at MUDAVADI’s office, where he runs an extortion racket targeting foreigners seeking favours from senior government officials (PHOTOs.





Monday, June 24, 2024 - Director of Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary (OPCS) Press Service Salim Swaleh is among suspects seized in a probe on an extortion ring targeting foreigners allegedly seeking favours from high-ranking government officials.

Swaleh and his accomplices were arrested on Saturday by detectives who took the suspects to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for grilling.

The extortion racket is planned and executed at the Kenya Railways buildings, the offices of Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

They were arrested following a tip-off that alerted a security team that mounted intense surveillance to disrupt the reported nefarious acts of impersonation and misuse of the facility by the fraudsters.

The surveillance involved tracking a group masquerading as visitors who would individually gain entrance into the Railways Building on different dates and times by falsifying their identities as VIP guests or government officers, and the officers they purported to be visiting.

The surveillance linked Swaleh to the extortion ring after some of the swindlers were found in his office nested with fake door switch name tags.

Preliminary investigations established that the arrested government officers had perfected “renting” office space to criminals by vacating their offices for the fraudsters' use.

Swaleh, a former NTV reporter, has been displaying a lavish lifestyle on social media after landing the state job.

