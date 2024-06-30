Watch video of RUTO’s spannerboy, OSCAR SUDI, being entertained by a slay queen in a nightclub - The guy looks stressed.





Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Embattled Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, appears to be going through one of the most challenging moments in his political career after his posh nightclub was raided by protesters from his backyard.

Before the anti-finance protests started, Sudi was moving around the country splashing millions of shillings in churches and threatening his critics.

However, he appears cornered after his club was raided and vandalized forcing him to take a break from politics.

The controversial MP was spotted being entertained by a slay queen in a nightclub.

He appeared to be deep in thought as the lady entertained him.





Watch the video.

Video of OSCAR SUDI being entertained by a slay queen in a nightclub - The guy looks stressed. pic.twitter.com/MoPxZcBZ2V — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 30, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.