Stop pretending and blaming NIS Boss NOORDIN HAJI for the deaths of Gen Zs; you are the real problem that RUTO has to deal with - KHALWALE tells GACHAGUA





Monday, July 1, 2024 – Another UDA legislator has slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for running away when things got hotter over the controversial Finance Bill.

In a statement, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale criticized Gachagua for abandoning President William Ruto.

The lawmaker observed that Gachagua opted to fly to Mombasa when Ruto was under sharp criticism in the heat of the anti-finance bill protests.

According to Khalwale, it was irrational for the deputy president to play populist politics when he was needed at the National Executive to help in decision-making.

Khalwale also laid blame on Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi for failing to counsel the president.

"When the finance bill came to parliament, I had questions for three people: the deputy president, Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi and the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ulah. “

“When things became chaotic in Nairobi, the deputy president hid in Mombasa, where he released a statement purporting to advise the president.”

“ Why did he rush to Mombasa? When he had advice, why didn't he give it to the president before the protesters erupted?

"He should stop pretending. He sits with the president and, therefore, should advise him in time," said Khalwale.

Khalwale's onslaught on the deputy president came days after that of Public Service CS Moses Kuria and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah accused Gachagua of being the one who endorsed the punitive bill even before Ruto.

At the same time, Kuria slammed Gachagua after the latter called for the resignation of National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji after he claimed that the NIS boss misled Ruto, leading to deadly demos by the Gen Zs.

