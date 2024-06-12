Watch a video of a pastor spraying his congregants like mosquitoes with alleged 'holy water' - Hizi kanisa zina vituko (VIDEO).





Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - A little-known pastor is trending after he was captured on camera pulling crazy stunts in church while claiming that he was anointing his brainwashed congregants.

He went around his expansive church during a jam-packed service spraying his congregants like mosquitoes with alleged holy water.

The Man of God claimed that the water would perform instant miracles and give breakthroughs to those with different needs.

In the video, the pastor is seen spraying the congregants, both young and old, on their foreheads as he moves around the church.

The said pastor has a huge following, mostly consisting of women.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.