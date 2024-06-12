DRAMA as a machete-wielding man storms a police station in Kisumu and stages an attack, leaving 3 police officers seriously injured - They shot in the air to scare him in vain.

According to a police report, the 25-year-old man stormed
the station yelling and shouting.
When the officers led by the station’s OCS tried to contain
him, he turned violent and attacked them.
“Today at around 1230hrs one male adult namely
Nicholas Agai aged 25 years approached the station while yelling and shouting,
armed with a machete and a pair of scissors. Officers led by the OCS approached
the suspect at the station in order to contain him but he turned violent, and
attacked officers,” read part of the police report.
A police officer was stabbed on the left side of the chest
during the violent attack and was rushed to Greys Medical Center in Kisumu
where he was admitted in critical condition.
Another officer was injured on the right hand while the
other was injured on the left hand during the scuffle.
The police officers shot twice in the air to scare the man
but he could not retreat or surrender.
The officers managed to arrest the suspect and locked him in
custody.
The incident comes a few days after a 19-year-old University
student assaulted a police officer while on duty along Kamiti Road at Mirema
Junction in Nairobi.
