DRAMA as a machete-wielding man storms a police station in Kisumu and stages an attack, leaving 3 police officers seriously injured - They shot in the air to scare him in vain.









Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - A violent man stormed Ragumo Police Station in Kisumu County armed with a machete and a pair of scissors before attacking and seriously three police officers.

According to a police report, the 25-year-old man stormed the station yelling and shouting.

When the officers led by the station’s OCS tried to contain him, he turned violent and attacked them.

“Today at around 1230hrs one male adult namely Nicholas Agai aged 25 years approached the station while yelling and shouting, armed with a machete and a pair of scissors. Officers led by the OCS approached the suspect at the station in order to contain him but he turned violent, and attacked officers,” read part of the police report.

A police officer was stabbed on the left side of the chest during the violent attack and was rushed to Greys Medical Center in Kisumu where he was admitted in critical condition.

Another officer was injured on the right hand while the other was injured on the left hand during the scuffle.

The police officers shot twice in the air to scare the man but he could not retreat or surrender.

The officers managed to arrest the suspect and locked him in custody.

The incident comes a few days after a 19-year-old University student assaulted a police officer while on duty along Kamiti Road at Mirema Junction in Nairobi.

