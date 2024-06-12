The deal between RUTO and GACHAGUA is over and the President has unleashed his attack dogs – KIPRUTO ARAP KIRWA says





Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Former Cherangany Member of Parliament Kipruto Arap Kirwa has revealed why the deal between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua is over.

In an interview with K24 TV, Kirwa accused the President of reneging on the earlier promise he made to protect his deputy against attacks.

The latest attacks facing DP Gachagua, Kirwa said, means the two no longer read from the same page.

"The deputy president should know that the deal with William is over, but he should not show his head," he said.

"We still need him there, he should only reach out to good friends. I am sure he has ways of identifying."

Kirwa claimed the recent attacks directed at DP Gachagua were deliberately made to taint the image of the DP.

"The DP is being attacked deliberately to make him look bad,"

"I know some of the young men and women who are casting aspersions on the integrity of the deputy president; people cannot do it without tacit approval from the boss himself.

"This, therefore, means everything has been choreographed to make sure that the deputy president is made to look bad," he said.

Kirwa added that the position of the DP needs to be accorded respect.

He warned that if Gachagua were to give in and step down, the move would deal a blow to President Ruto.

"The president knows that the numbers around the mountain if they are to be combined with the eastern block of the Akamba nation, the president will be at home by nine o'clock," he said.

