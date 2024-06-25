Watch video of ‘Honourable Kenyan’ citizens making themselves comfortable inside Parliament Buildings as they brave live bullets - The fear is gone.

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - A group of protesters was filmed having fun inside Parliament Buildings after they overpowered police officers and gained entry.
They dared police
officers to kill them and relaxed on the grass while chanting anti-Ruto
slogans.
‘Ua(kill us),” they
shouted as police fired live bullets.
The protesters entered inside Parliament hours after police
shot several demonstrators outside Parliament Buildings.
The protesters also burned some vehicles belonging
to the Police as tension escalated outside the country’s legislature.
This
is the first time in the history of Kenya that protesters have broken barriers
and accessed inside Parliament despite heavy security.
Previously,
police had managed to block protesters from gaining access to Parliament and
always cordoned off the protection.
Opposition
leaders had in the past held protests but police succeeded in blocking them
from accessing Parliament.
Parliament
is a gazetted area, meaning that it is one of the most highly protected and
guarded institutions after the State House.
Watch the video of young protesters having fun inside Parliament.
HOW IT HAPPENED: Honourable Kenyan citizens making themselves comfortable inside Parliament Buildings. pic.twitter.com/EUUkmXvIJR— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 25, 2024
