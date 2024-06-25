Watch the moment a Gen Z protester sat on the speaker’s seat after storming Parliament and chanted ‘Ruto must go’ (VIDEO).





Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - A youthful protester filmed himself on the speaker’s seat after storming Parliament Buildings and chanting anti-Ruto slogans.

“Mr Speaker sir, I am here to address you. We are here and we are not going anywhere. We don’t fear you guys. Ruto must go,” he was heard saying.

The protesters stormed parliament buildings after overpowering the police, leaving Members of Parliament running for their dear lives.

Parliament is a gazetted area, meaning that it is one of the most highly protected and guarded institutions after the State House.

The protected status gives security officers more mandate to do all they can to avoid any intrusion into the legislature.

This is the first time in the history of Kenya that protesters have broken barriers and accessed inside Parliament despite heavy security.

Protestor chants “we don’t fear you, you must go” from inside the Kenyan parlaiment and on the speaker’s chair. #News247 pic.twitter.com/fjxezqrxY3 — Daniel Lutaaya (@DanielLutaaya) June 25, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.