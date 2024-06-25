A supermarket belonging to Kieni MP, NJOROGE WAINAINA, burnt down in Nyeri for voting 'Yes' to the punitive finance bill (VIDEO).





Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Kieni Member of Parliament, Njoroge Wainana, is counting losses after his supermarket located in Nyeri town was burnt down by angry protesters who flocked the streets to protest against the finance bill.

The wealthy UDA MP's popular supermarket in town was burnt down by protesters after he voted 'Yes' on the finance bill.

A video shared on social media shows the supermarket engulfed in a huge fire as some firefighters try to put off the fire in vain.

Watch the video.

Protesters in Nyeri raided Chieni Supermarket owned by Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina who voted "YES" for the oppressive Finance Bill. pic.twitter.com/veOUePRLC7 — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 25, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.