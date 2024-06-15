DRAMA as Kenyan ladies embarrass a married man who refused to pay them after ‘Fun’ in Lang’ata (VIDEO).







Saturday, June 15, 2024 - A married man was humiliated online after he visited an apartment in Lang’ata where ladies ‘hawk’ themselves and refused to pay after satisfying his manly needs.

He reportedly went to the place in the morning and spent the day having ‘fun’ with different ladies.

When he was ordered to pay for the services rendered, he claimed that he was waiting for his wife to send him money.

In the trending video, an infuriated lady is seen confronting the man and demanding her dues.

“He has been here all day having fun with different ladies.

"He is telling us that he is waiting for his wife to send him money so that he can pay,” she is heard lamenting.

The poor man lay in bed helplessly as the lady recorded him.

The ruthless lady posted the video online to embarrass him.

The video has since gone viral on social media and subjected him to ridicule.

Watch the video.

Yaani while we are busy Rejecting The Finance Bill 2024, This legend went ahead and chewed five Prostitutes Mercilessly in Lang'ata in one night and told them to wait for his wife to come and pay them?

Where are we heading as a nation? pic.twitter.com/4P4j1TGAq4 — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) June 15, 2024

