Watch the moment youths braved live bullets as they tried to storm the State House in Nakuru - The live bullets were flying like fireworks (VIDEO).





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Police fired live bullets to disperse a group of youths who tried to storm the State House in Nakuru during the chaotic anti-finance bill protests that rocked different parts of the country.

They took cover and scampered for safety as police fired live bullets aimlessly.

Some of the youths were injured as they ran for their dear lives.

State House lodges are among the most protected Government buildings in the country.

This is what happened at Nakuru State House at around 4pm live bullets were flying like fireworks so Sad 😞😢 pic.twitter.com/x4CL34H1nw — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) June 25, 2024

The vote on the controversial finance bill was marred by violence and resulted in loss of life and property.

This prompted the defense minister to deploy the army and President William Ruto to address the nation.

“Today’s events marked a critical turning point in how we respond to grave threats to our national security.

"I assure the nation that the government has mobilized all resources at the nation's disposal to ensure that a situation of this nature will not recur again, at whatever cost,’’ Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.