Watch the moment anti-riot police officers were stoned by demonstrators in Nyahururu after being overpowered, forcing them to run for their dear lives (VIDEO).





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Anti-finance bill protests turned chaotic in Nyahururu after demonstrators unleashed their wrath on police officers deployed to quell the protests.

In a video shared on social media, the rowdy demonstrators are seen chasing after the police officers with stones.

The cops scamper for safety as the demonstrators pelt them with stones.

Some of the area residents are seen pleading with the demonstrators not to stone the police officers.

“Msiwapige,” they are heard telling the demonstrators and shielding the police.

However, the enraged demonstrators, mostly consisting of the youth, continued pelting the police officers with stones, prompting them to run for their dear lives.

Watch the video.

Nyahururu I was unfamiliar with your game. pic.twitter.com/cECUhnpCil — Everyone on X (@Murakariuki) June 25, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.