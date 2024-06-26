Angry Nyeri residents loot and burn down the Supermarket belonging Kieni MP NJOROGE WAINAINA for voting ‘YES’ to RUTO’s Finance Bill

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 – Kieni MP Njoroe Wainana is distressed after Nyeri residents stormed, looted, and set ablaze his supermarket, Chieni.
According to reports, the
residents were angered by Wainaina's stance on the controversial Finance Bill
2024.
Residents were opposed to the
MP's decision to vote in favour of the bill arguing that it was set to
increase the cost of living for a majority of Kenyans.
During the incident, the locals
were seen rushing into the supermarket and leaving with various items household
items such as bails of maize and wheat flour, litres of cooking oil, and sugar
among others.
Residents also vandalised the
property, throwing stones at windows, tearing apart internal signage, and
damaging other furniture belonging to the supermarket.
Following this, a section of the
protestors stands accused of setting fire to the supermarket, causing further
damage and loss to the owner.
Police officers in the vicinity
swiftly responded to the scene, deploying tear gas canisters to disperse the
protestors and prevent further damage.
Additionally, it is alleged that
police officers used live ammunition while dispersing the crowd, although it
remains unclear whether anyone was injured during the incident.
Firefighters were also present
and, with assistance from police officers, managed to extinguish the fire.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments