Angry Nyeri residents loot and burn down the Supermarket belonging Kieni MP NJOROGE WAINAINA for voting ‘YES’ to RUTO’s Finance Bill





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 – Kieni MP Njoroe Wainana is distressed after Nyeri residents stormed, looted, and set ablaze his supermarket, Chieni.

According to reports, the residents were angered by Wainaina's stance on the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Residents were opposed to the MP's decision to vote in favour of the bill arguing that it was set to increase the cost of living for a majority of Kenyans.

During the incident, the locals were seen rushing into the supermarket and leaving with various items household items such as bails of maize and wheat flour, litres of cooking oil, and sugar among others.

Residents also vandalised the property, throwing stones at windows, tearing apart internal signage, and damaging other furniture belonging to the supermarket.

Following this, a section of the protestors stands accused of setting fire to the supermarket, causing further damage and loss to the owner.

Police officers in the vicinity swiftly responded to the scene, deploying tear gas canisters to disperse the protestors and prevent further damage.

Additionally, it is alleged that police officers used live ammunition while dispersing the crowd, although it remains unclear whether anyone was injured during the incident.

Firefighters were also present and, with assistance from police officers, managed to extinguish the fire.

