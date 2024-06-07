RUTO in panic after RAILA supports GACHAGUA and hints at working with the DP going forward – Look!









Friday, June 7, 2024 – State House is reportedly in panic after ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga hinted at working with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua going forward.

Speaking at the ODM Party headquarters yesterday when he met the conveners of the Limuru III conference, Raila endorsed Gachagua’s one man, one vote, one shilling revenue sharing formula which has been a hot topic in Kenya currently.

According to Raila, Gachagua has finally seen the light and has turned from Saul to Paul.

The former Premier also noted that Gachagua is a member of the Kenya Kwanza government which is supporting his bid to become the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

“I am working with everybody in this country, nobody specifically, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is a member of the government and on Wednesday the government pledged to support my bid for AU. He has seen the light, he is a Saul who has become a Paul,” Raila remarked.

The opposition chief declared support for the one man one vote one shilling formula, saying it would ensure fair distribution of resources in the country.

Raila further said it was time for a nationwide conversation on the distribution of resources.

“Some people don’t want to hear it but we want to ensure that every Kenyan is equally treated that is why we are saying one man one vote one shilling, I agree totally with this, I am not a populist, I always talk my mind openly,” Raila stated.

Gachagua announced he would push for the adoption of the one-man-one-shilling formula.

The second in command explained that the formula is critical for development in the Mt Kenya region; something that is causing him friction with Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST