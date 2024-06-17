JOWIE’s father’s last wish on his deathbed before he succumbed to cancer revealed - This is painful.

Monday, June 17, 2024 - The family of convicted murderer Joseph Irungu alias Jowie has recounted their father’s last moments before he died at Nakuru Level Five Hospital while undergoing treatment.
Jowie’s
sister, Jane Irungu, revealed that their father spent his last moments wishing
for his son to be set free from prison.
According to
her, the patriarch longed for the day their brother would leave prison so he
could talk to him.
She revealed that during his last days, the
heartbroken father had insisted that they take him to Kamiti Maximum Prison to
see his son.
“On his
deathbed, he claimed to have had visions of his son being released from prison," she said.
Jowie's
conviction tore his family apart, leaving them shattered as they believed their
kin had been unfairly imprisoned.
Jowie’s
father was convinced that his son was framed to cover up for someone else's
crime, but the real culprits were at large
He was rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital over the weekend after his condition deteriorated.
Plans were
underway to transfer him to Nairobi for further treatment before he died.
Family
members requested the government to allow Jowie to bury his father, even if
under the protection of the police.
Jowie's
lawyer, Andrew Muge, disclosed that the legal team was exploring the
possibility of having his client attend his father's burial.
Muge noted
that Mwangi was in extreme pain at every court attendance during the
prosecution period, but did his duty as any loving father would.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments