Watch the moment a hearse drove off with JAHMBY KOIKAI’s body after Rastas clung to it at Langata Cemetery (VIDEO)

Friday, June 14, 2024 - There was a commotion during Jahmby Koikai’s burial ceremony held at Langata Cemetery after ‘Rastas’ clung to the hearse carrying her body, forcing the driver to speed off.
The incident happened as the hearse carrying her body was
being driven to the grave site.
The driver was forced to speed off after the send-off
ceremony turned chaotic.
The funeral attracted hundreds of reggae fans keen on paying
their last respects to the veteran reggae emcee.
The security team found it difficult to control the crowd
milling around the grave as she was buried.
The emcee who presided over the ceremony had to plead with
the mourners, the majority of them being members of the Rastafari Community, to
respect Jahmby’s family.
Watch the video.
BREAKING— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) June 14, 2024
Commotion as Hearse Drives Off With Njambi Koikai's Body after Rastas clinged to it at Langata Cemetery.pic.twitter.com/p690Ryp47m
